Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-2.930 EPS.

IART stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.46. 204,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,646. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.