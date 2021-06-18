Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3964 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40.

IPPLF stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.