Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$20.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$20.00 price target from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPL. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.31. 1,389,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$20.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

