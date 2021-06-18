Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

