International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

