International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

