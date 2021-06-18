International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

LON IPF traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 138.60 ($1.81). 191,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,486. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £310.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.62.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). Insiders have sold a total of 239,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,596,809 in the last 90 days.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

