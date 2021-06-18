Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $6.11 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.11 billion and approximately $168.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $47.40 or 0.00134113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00180596 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00881131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,396.53 or 1.00141320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.