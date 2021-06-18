Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

