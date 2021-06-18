Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $885.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $838.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.