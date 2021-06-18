Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.83. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 670,206 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 16.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

