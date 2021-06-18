Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,666. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.