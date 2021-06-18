Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of KBWR stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1,406.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,961 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

