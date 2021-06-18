InvestDigital (IDT) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $418,751.49 and approximately $64,651.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 6% against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,405,547 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

