Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research cut shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IVSBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities cut shares of Investor AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

