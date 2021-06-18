Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,187% compared to the average daily volume of 1,054 call options.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $23,764,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

