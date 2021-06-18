Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 25,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the average volume of 1,649 put options.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

CVAC traded up $6.33 on Friday, hitting $64.16. 119,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

