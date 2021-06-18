Investors Purchase Large Volume of Popular Put Options (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,163 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,065% compared to the typical volume of 244 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $74.33 on Friday. Popular has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 3,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

