iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

