iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 213.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,176 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.