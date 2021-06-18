iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,846 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74.

