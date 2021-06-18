iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.47.

