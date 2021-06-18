iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,579 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $65,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

