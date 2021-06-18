iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

