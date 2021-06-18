IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 2.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 44,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 147,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.