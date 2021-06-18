iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:STAR opened at $18.45 on Friday. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iStar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

