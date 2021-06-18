iStar (NYSE:STAR) vs. STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Financial Comparison

iStar (NYSE:STAR) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iStar and STAG Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00 STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38

iStar currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.58%. STAG Industrial has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.65%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Volatility and Risk

iStar has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iStar and STAG Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $530.95 million 2.49 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -20.74 STAG Industrial $483.41 million 12.56 $202.15 million $1.89 20.12

STAG Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar -4.55% -1.98% -0.44% STAG Industrial 32.77% 6.48% 3.67%

Summary

STAG Industrial beats iStar on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

