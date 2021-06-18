Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report sales of $547.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $571.00 million. Itron posted sales of $509.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $40,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.78. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

