Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Itron worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of ITRI opened at $98.09 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

