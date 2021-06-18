ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 804,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.29. 414,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81. ITT has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.