ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITVPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $18.52. 134,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.