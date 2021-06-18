Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 2,120,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,967. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,352 shares of company stock worth $7,882,148 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

