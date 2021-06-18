Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Disco Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Disco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

