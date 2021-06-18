Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sysco Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Sysco has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

