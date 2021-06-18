Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

