Johnny D. Powers Sells 125,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johnny D. Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

