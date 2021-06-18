JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of SHL opened at €49.99 ($58.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.14.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

