JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €73.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.41 ($125.19).

ETR HLAG opened at €189.40 ($222.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €155.69. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €192.70 ($226.71). The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

