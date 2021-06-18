JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.71 ($114.96).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €93.26 ($109.72) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €87.48. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

