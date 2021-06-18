JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $82,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

