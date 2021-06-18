JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $77.41 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $77,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

