JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $90.03 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Extra Space Storage worth $90,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

