JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $87,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

AZEK stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.97.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.