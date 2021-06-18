JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to an a rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $198.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.