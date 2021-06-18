JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $116.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $116.55.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

