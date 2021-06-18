JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

