JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 47,474 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Fortinet worth $84,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $237.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

