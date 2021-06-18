JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 55,039 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,809,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $90,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 498,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

