JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KTHAF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

