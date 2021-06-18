JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.93. JSR has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $33.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

